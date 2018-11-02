Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays in the Hartepool area on Saturday, November 3, and beyond

The Front will close on Monday evening for Bonfire Night celebrations.
The Front will close on Monday evening for Bonfire Night celebrations.

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool area include the following:

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Elwick Road/Park Avenue: Three way traffic lights for gas mains replacement scheme, October 24 to November 29.

Seaton Front: Full road closure, November 5, 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

Victoria Road: Full road closure for Remembrance Day parade, November 11, 10am to 12.45pm.

Truro Drive: Partial road closure for gas mains replacements, until November 12.

Dunston Road: Temporary four way traffic signals for Virgin Media works, November 7-9.

Please note timings are approximate and subject to change.