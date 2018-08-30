Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Friday, August 31, in the Hartlepool area

Your regular roadworks warning.
Your regular roadworks warning.

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks across Hartlepool and East Durham include the following:

Wolviston Roundabout: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

A1086 Coast Road, Horden to Blackhall Colliery: Two-way rolling lights (manual control at peak times) for water main replacement. From August 16 to September 14.

Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

A179 / B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

A689 Belle Vue Way: Lane closure from the roundabout with Brenda Road to opposite Morrisons supermarket, until October 5.

B1277 Brenda Road: Two-way traffic lights for new water main, until October 5.

Stanley Road: Road closure for water main work, until October 5.