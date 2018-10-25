Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Friday, October 26, in Hartlepool

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:

Burn Valley/Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

Ongoing roadworks are taking place on the A179 to and from Hartlepool.

Ongoing roadworks are taking place on the A179 to and from Hartlepool.

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Dowson Road, Hartlepool: Traffic lights for work to replace gas pipes, until October 29.

Wiltshire Way: Road closure for crane lift for school class rooms, October 29-30.

Brierton Lane, near Masefield Road: Two way traffic signals for kerb works for new development, October 22-November 2.

Elwick Road/Park Avenue: Three way traffic lights for gas mains replacement scheme, October 24-November 29.

Stockton Road: Road closure for resurfacing, October 29 and 30, 7pm-3am.

Hart Lane: Road closure for resurfacing, October 25, 29 and 30, 7pm-3am.

West View Road: Two way traffic signals for sewer cleanse, until October 26.