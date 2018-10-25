Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Friday, October 26, in Hartlepool

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:

Burn Valley/Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

Ongoing roadworks are taking place on the A179 to and from Hartlepool.

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Dowson Road, Hartlepool: Traffic lights for work to replace gas pipes, until October 29.

Wiltshire Way: Road closure for crane lift for school class rooms, October 29-30.

Brierton Lane, near Masefield Road: Two way traffic signals for kerb works for new development, October 22-November 2.

Elwick Road/Park Avenue: Three way traffic lights for gas mains replacement scheme, October 24-November 29.

Stockton Road: Road closure for resurfacing, October 29 and 30, 7pm-3am.

Hart Lane: Road closure for resurfacing, October 25, 29 and 30, 7pm-3am.

West View Road: Two way traffic signals for sewer cleanse, until October 26.