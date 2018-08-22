Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Thursday, August 23, in the Hartlepool area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:
Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool: Road closure for sewer works, until August 23.
Wolviston Roundabout: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.
A1086 Coast Road, Horden to Blackhall Colliery: Two-way rolling lights (manual control at peak times) for water main replacement. From August 16 to September 14.
Oxford Road: Two way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.
Dalton Piercy Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, August 22.
Merlin Way, Easington Road: Lane closures for telecom works, August 21.
Brenda Road Roundabout: Lane closures for water mains renewals, until August 26.
Caroline Street: Two way traffic signals for water main works,until August 25.
Greatham Back Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, until August 24.