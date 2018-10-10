`

Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Thursday, October 11, across Hartlepool

Wolviston Roundabout: Full road closures for signal works and resurfacing, between 8pm and 6am, October 8-15.

Motorists caught in tailbacks on the A179 near Hartlepool.

Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from October 1 to February 2019.

Stanley Road: Road closure for water main work, until October 5.

West View Road: Two way traffic signals for a sewer survey and cleanse, October 9-11.

Catcote Road near junction with Browning Ave: Two way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 12.

Hart Lane: Reduced lane width for gas mains replacement, until October 12.