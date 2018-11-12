Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Tuesday, November 13, in the Hartlepool area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include the following:

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

Ongoing roadworks on the A179 Hartlepool road.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Elwick Road/Park Avenue: Three way traffic lights for gas mains replacement scheme, October 24 to November 29.

King Owsy Drive: Stop and go boards for CCTV sewer survey, November 22.

Ocean Road: Stop and go boards for CCTV sewer survey, until November 22.

Truro Drive: Partial road closure for gas main replacement works, November 19-December 3.

Northgate: Full road closure for resurfacing, December 10 to 13.

Church Street/ Tower Street: Full road closure for Christmas Light Switch on event, November 30, 9.30am to midnight.

Please note timings are approximate and subject to change.