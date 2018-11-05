Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Tuesday, November 6, in the Hartlepool area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool area include the following:

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions until February 2019.

Ongoing roadworks on the A179 heading into Hartlepool.

Ongoing roadworks on the A179 heading into Hartlepool.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Elwick Road/Park Avenue: Three way traffic lights for gas mains replacement scheme, October 24 to November 29.

Seaton Front: Full road closure, November 5, 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

Victoria Road: Full road closure for Remembrance Day parade, November 11, 10am to 12.45pm.

Truro Drive: Partial road closure for gas mains replacements, until November 12.

Dunston Road: Temporary four way traffic signals for Virgin Media works, November 7-9.

Please note all timings are approximate and subject to change.