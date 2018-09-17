Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Tuesday, September 18, in Hartlepool

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool area include the following:

Wolviston Roundabout: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

A689 Belle Vue Way: Lane closure from the roundabout with Brenda Road to opposite Morrisons supermarket, until October 5.

B1277 Brenda Road: Two-way traffic lights for new water main, until October 5.

Stanley Road: Road closure for water main work, until October 5.

Jesmond Gardens/Raby Gardens: Two way traffic signals, Raby Gardens closed due to a gas leak. Until September 24.

Truro Drive - Queens Meadow: Lane closures for general highway maintenance until September 18.

Brenda Road Roundabout: Lane closures for water mains renewals, until October 8.