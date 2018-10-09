Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Wednesday, October 10, in the Hartlepool area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool area include the following:

Wolviston Roundabout: Full road closures for signal works and resurfacing, between 8pm and 6am, October 8-15.

Ongoing roadworks in the Burn Valley area of town.

Burn Valley/Oxford Road area: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from September 3 to February 2019.

Stanley Road: Road closure for water main work, until October 5.

West View Road: Two way traffic signals for a sewer survey and cleanse, October 9-11.

Catcote Road, near junction with Browning Ave: Two way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 12.

Hart Lane: Reduced lane width for gas mains replacement, until October 12.

Please note that timings are approximate and some roadworks may start or finish at different times.