Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Wednesday, October 17, in the Hartlepool area

Roadworks are starting in Hartlepool's Dowson Road.
Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in Hartlepool include the following:

Wolviston Roundabout: Full road closures for signal works and resurfacing, between 8pm and 6am, October 8-15.

Belle Vue/Oxford Road: Two-way traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 30.

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, from October 1 to February 2019.

A689 Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool: Lane closure from the roundabout with Brenda Road to opposite Morrisons supermarket, installation of new water main, until October 19.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Oakesway, Hartlepool: Essential gas repair works, until October 22.

Raby Gardens, Hartlepool: Road closure for essential gas repair work, October 17.

Dowson Road, Hartlepool: Traffic lights for work to replace gas pipes, until October 29.