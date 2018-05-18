Roll of honour from the Hartlepool Business Awards

The Hartlepool Business Awards winners.
Here is the roll of honour from Hartlepool's Business Awards on Thursday night:

The winners were:

* Best Small Business - Sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses - JDM Earth.

* Service Sector - Sponsored by Tilly, Bailey & Irvine - Advanced Retail Solutions.

* Manufacturing - Sponsored by Waltons Clark Whitehill - The Expanded Metal Company.

* Most Promising New Business - Sponsored by Beaumont Consulting/Hartlepool Enterprise Centre - Orange Box Solutions.

* Creative Industries - Sponsored by CCAD - Couch Potato Films.

* Community Award - Sponsored by the Hartlepool Mail - Families First North East.

* Investment in Training - Sponsored by Hartlepool College of Further Education - Seymour Civil Engineering.

* Tourism Leisure and Hospitality - Sponsored by Passport Group - National Museum of the Royal Navy.

* Young Entrepreneur - Sponsored by The Gus Robinson Foundation - Reece Hugill, Donzoko Brewing Company.

* Business Leader - Sponsored by the Hartlepool Business Forum - Rob Collier.

* Business Of the Year - Sponsored by the Gus Robinson Foundation - Seymour Civil Engineering.

