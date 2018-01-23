Roll up, roll up: Netherlands National Circus set to wow crowds in Hartlepool

International circus performers are set to roll up in Hartlepool as the industry celebrates a major milestone.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the first circus, and special performances are being put on to mark it.

There will be something for everyone Circus spokesman

The Netherlands National Circus are coming to Hartlepool next month for what they hope will be a half-term treat for all the family.

Two hours of entertainment will be brought to audiences by an international cast of more than 30 performers at Jackson’s Landing between Tuesday, February 13, and Saturday, February 18.

Among those taking centre stage will be Duo Extreme, who will be seen flying through the air inside the Big Top as they showcase their skills as aerial performers.

Circus organisers say they are looking forward to bringing a new show to the town.

A spokesman said: “We are really excited to be able to bring our brand new show to Hartlepool and we hope it will be well received, as we pride ourselves on producing high quality, affordable family entertainment.

“There will be something for everyone, as we can guarantee laughs, thrills, suspense and lots of action.

“It is important to remember that in a world full of digital and virtual entertainment with computer games and the internet, nothing can ever beat bringing the whole family together to witness the magic of a live performance.”

From Tuesday to Friday there will be performances at 2.30pm and 7pm, while on the Saturday they will be at 2pm, 4.45pm and 7.30pm, and on Sunbday performances will be at 12pm and 3pm.

Tickets cost between £10 and £24 for adults, and £8 and £18 for children.