Roy Chubby Brown’s heading to Hartlepool and here’s how you can be in the audience for free

Controversial comedian Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown is returning to his roots with an upcoming show in Hartlepool.

The non-PC funnyman is set to perform for the first time in many years in town when he comes to the Corporation Sports and Social Club next month.

Roy Chubby Brown. Copyright Andy Hollingworth Archive

Chubby, real name Royston Vasey, has been inundated with requests from social clubs after he claims he was banned from Middlesbrough Town Hall.

He said: “I started out in the clubs of the North East and I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for the love and support of the people up here.

“But because of the attention and success I had in the clubs, I started doing theatres and the next thing I know, I’m making a film, recording DVDs, writing books and travelling the world.

“I am grateful to the fans up here for putting me up there.”

Roy, from Grangetown in Middlesbrough, is set to perform at the Corporation Club in Whitby Street on Thursday, March 14 at 7.30pm.

He performs around three times a week at large venues all over the country including the Sunderland Empire and Lakeside Country Club in Essex.

His manager Tony Jo said: “Roy is going back to his roots where it all began.

“He has been inundated with offers for him to do clubs and he said ‘let’s do some of them’.

“This will be the first time he has performed in Hartlepool in about 30 years.

“The club is one of the first he ever did in Hartlepool.”

The show is being organised by Hartlepool DJ and compere Les Watts and is on course to be a sell-out.

Tickets are £24 each and available from the club or from Les on 07863 559706 and (01429) 268826.

It is for over 18s only and not for the easily offended.

Les is kindly giving away a pair of tickets to one lucky Mail reader in a competition.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question: What is Roy Chubby Brown’s real name?

Send your answer and contact details by Friday, February 22, to Mark Payne, Roy Chubby Brown Competition, Hartlepool Mail, 9-13 Scarborough Street, Hartlepool, TS24 7DA.