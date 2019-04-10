RSPCA reacts to pet poisoning fears over reports of pills in sausages in Hartlepool

Animal protection chiefs are appealing for anyone with information about food being spiked with pills in Hartlepool to get in touch.

Posts on social media claim pieces of cocktail sausage containing pills have been found in the Murray Street area prompting fears someone may be trying to poison pets.

The RSPCA says it has not had any reports but urged anyone with information to contact them.

The spiked sausage meat has reportedly been found on Murray Street, at the back of Christopher Street and also along Sandringham Road.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA told the Mail: “We have not received any reports of poison in food in the Murray Street area of Hartlepool and we would urge anyone with information about this to call our 24-hour cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

“If you suspect your dog has eaten something which may be harmful try and stay calm and contact your vet immediately.

“For more information visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/health/poisoning”