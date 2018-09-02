Rubbish fire in back garden spreads to part of Hartlepool house

A rubbish fire which started in the back garden spread to a home.

Two appliances from Stranton Fire Station and another from Cleveland Fire Brigade's base on the Headland were called to Bodmin Grove, off Throston Grange Lane in Hartlepool, to reports of a waste fire.

When they arrived, they discovered they blaze had spread to the property.

Two crew members wearing breathing apparatus used a jet to put out the fire and a fan was then drafted in to clear the area of smoke fumes.

The call out happened just before 4am today.