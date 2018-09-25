Runner, 9, raised more than double her target for Hartlepool RNLI

A nine-year-old from Hartlepool has raised more than double her target after taking part in the Junior Great North Run to support the RNLI.

Millie Crangle hoped to raise £200 for Hartlepool RNLI - where her dad, Mark, is a member of the volunteer crew.

Millie Crangle with dad Mark. Picture by RNLI/Tom Collins

But the youngster has now raised more than £400 for Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat station.

Millie said: "It was great fun taking part in the event with all the other runners at Newcastle and the training really helped.

She added: "I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who sponsored me."

Millie took on the 4km challenge in Newcastle on Saturday September 8.

Millie Crangle with dad Mark. Picture by RNLI/Tom Collins

Millie's dad Mark said: "Both myself and wife Karen are extremely proud of Millie."

"It was a pleasure to watch her taking part in the run and knowing that her fundraising effort will help save lives at sea by supporting the work of the RNLI."

The cash raised will now go towards providing kit for volunteer crew.

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboats operations manager Chris Hornsey said: "We are all delighted with Millie’s fantastic donation to the station.

"The money raised will both help train and provide some of the best kit available for our volunteer crew members."