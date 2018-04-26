Runner Alan felt the heat in hottest ever London Marathon

An enthusiastic athlete raised around £3,000 for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice by running this year’s London Marathon – the hottest on record.

Alan Robson, who works for Seymour Civil Engineering in Hartlepool, has run six marathons before but described Sunday’s race as his hardest yet due to the heat.

Runners were advised to ditch fancy dress costumes as temperatures in the capital rose to 25C.

But the 50-year-old planning engineer battled through the sweltering heat to cross the finishing line in four hours and 35 minutes.

Alan told the Mail: “This was definitely the hardest one I have done with the heat.

“From about six miles to the end there was people going down every mile and falling by the wayside just with the heat.

Alan Robson at Alice House Hospice.

“At about eight miles felt I had to slow down. I was trying to go for a certain time but I had to rein it in a bit just to get to the finishing line safely.”

MasterChef contestant Matt Campbell died around four miles from the finishing line and more than 100 runners are said to have needed hospital treatment.

Alan started training towards the end of last year as soon as he found he had a place.

He ran on behalf of Alice House Hospice in a purple hospice T-shirt and was hoping to raise around £2,500.

But he has done even better thanks to generous support from colleagues, several local businesses, family and friends.

The total now stands at about £3,000.

He added: “My father died of cancer just before Christmas so the hospice is quite close to my heart.”

Alan was also running the marathon as part of Seymour’s 40th anniversary celebrations this year.

The firm has enjoyed a long standing charity partnership with the hospice.

Last year Alan joined fellow runner Lee Dodgson during part of his Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge.

Hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth praised Alan’s efforts saying: “We would like to say a big thanks to Alan and Seymour plus all the individuals and businesses who sponsored him. Alan has done a lot for us over the years and been involved in a few running events.

“He is a smashing guy and we really appreciate the support which will be used to provide patient support.”

Alan was also supported by Universal Coatings, Retroflo, Robson Builders, CBL Cables, Keyline and Kannect Precision Services.