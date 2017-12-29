Runner set to mark employer’s 40th anniversary with marathon for hospice

A keen runner will tread the streets of London to raise money for a worthy Hartlepool cause.

Alan Robson has signed up for the Virgin London Marathon and will battle through the 26-mile course to raise money for Alice House Hospice.

Alan Robson who will run the 2018 London Marathon for Alice House Hospice.

He works for Seymour Civil Engineering and is running as part of Seymour’s 40th anniversary celebrations in 2018.

The firm has enjoyed a long standing charity partnership with their local hospice and Alan himself has previously supported this by taking part in the Great North Run.

He also joined award-winning fellow runner Lee Dodgson during part of his Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge.

Hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth said: “We are delighted for Alan to be supporting hospice care through running the London Marathon and it is fantastic that Seymour have chosen to back him.

“Both Alan and the company have been tremendous supporters of our patients for many years and I would like to say thank you on behalf of all at the hospice; I’d also like to congratulate Seymour on their 40th anniversary.”

Alan said he was “delighted to have this opportunity to run the 2018 London Marathon in aid of Alice House Hospice.

“The hospice does fantastic work and is an important part of the local community. In times of personal difficulties it is so reassuring to know there is help at hand to provide palliative care to patients and offer support.

“My motivation to run this race is a personal one; I have seen first-hand the benefits of a support network and how it can massively help both patients and their family.”

It costs £3.2 million to continue providing the current range of hospice services this year, yet Alice House Hospice receives only 15% government funding.

Alan added: “When I am getting up on a cold dark morning to do my training I take a moment to remind myself of why I am doing this. The training and discipline needed may be hard but it is nowhere as hard as having a life

limiting illness. If my completion of the race helps just one person every mile will have been worthwhile.”

To sponsor Alan, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/AlanRobson1967.