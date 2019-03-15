Runners aged from 11 to 66 turn out for 5k trail in Hartlepool countryside

More than 100 runners of all ages and abilities got on their marks for a 5k race in the beautiful Hartlepool countryside.

Run Fit Hartlepool hosted another successful Trail Race last Sunday with over 100 athletes lining up to take on the challenging but scenic course on the outskirts of Hart village.

Emilie Noble, aged 11, was the race's youngest runner.

Andrew Lilley, director of Hartlepool Run Fit, said: “We had runners of all abilities, ultra-runners, club runners and absolute beginners running on Sunday but everyone supported each other and the feedback we received is that everyone had a great time!

“The youngest participant was 11 and the oldest 66 – so we really did cater for all ages.

“The atmosphere was fantastic and although the race was a challenge everybody finished.”

Run Fit Hartlepool meets on a Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays and hold a Boot Camp style indoor fitness class on a Tuesday night.

Their simple aim is to be a friendly social group who support each other to stay fit through running.

Group member David Noble, who ran on Sunday, said: “One of the best things about Run Fit is the camaraderie – and this transferred into the atmosphere of the race.

“It was lovely to let my 11-year-old daughter Emilie run the course knowing she was safe, surrounded by supportive marshals and having fun.

“I would encourage anyone to come and have a go.”

Anybody who is interested in learning about how to get into running, or those who want to improve, can contact Andrew through Facebook by searching for Hartlepool Run Fit or email: admin@hartlepoolrunfit.com