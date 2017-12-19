Safety aware Hartlepool cubs meet mayor to receive award

Hartlepool cubs were invited to see the mayor to be presented with a prestigious award after learning about how to stay safe in emergencies.

Youngsters from the 18th Hartlepool St Paul’s cubs visited the Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool in the council chamber.

The mayor, Councillor Paul Beck, presented them with their Duke of Cornwall Neighbourhood Safety Award.

Cub scout leader Margaret Elliott explained: “They had to learn about different emergency services.

“We had a visit from Hartlepool coastguard and visit from the Environment Agency to talk to the cubs about flooding and what to do in an emergency and what to take in a grab bag if you had to evacuate your house.

“We visited the fire station and lifeboat station. We also invested a cub into scouting.

“The mayor and mayoress made us very welcome.”

They presented the pack with a town crest shield.

The Duke of Cornwall Neighbourhood Award is open to young people aged between 10 and 14.

To gain the award they have to demonstrate their knowledge on the subject by completing eight different activities.

Three are compulsory. One is to produce a complete household grab bag, including relevant copies of documents which might be needed in case of snow, flooding or a heat wave.

Another is to make a list of all local radio stations and a list of useful phone numbers.

And the third must do activity is to write a generic home/meeting place emergency plan; including escape routes, hazards and how you would overcome them.