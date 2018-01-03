Sailing on the high seas of panto fun in village

It is almost time to take your seats and get ready to boo, hiss and cheer as a village group stages their annual pantomime.

The Greatham Players are returning to the stage for more fun and laughter with Sinbad the Sailor.

Left - Rachel Holmes as the title role Sinbad. Right - Natalie Robson playing Princess Scheherazade

It is a special year for the group of amateur performers as it marks the 21st anniversary of their first production.

The show is on at Greatham Community Centre, Front Street, from Wednesday, January 10, to Saturday, January 13.

Starring in the title role is Rachel Holmes as Sinbad, while other leading parts are filled by Brian Price as Sultan Pepper, Adam Robinson as Dame Peony Poopdeck, and Natalie Robson as Princess Scheherazade.

The cast have been rehearsing hard since the beginning of September.

Left - Kieron Johnson as Hardtack. Right - Claire Alderson playing Weevil

Players member Anita Stitt said: “The village players was originally the idea of Dyllis Cartwright, and in the early days they performed in the school hall with very little equipment; a far cry from the full stage, sound and lighting systems we have now.

“We still have two members who worked with Dyllis in the beginnings of the group.

“We are still a small self funding amateur group of about 16 people who come from varying walks of life.

“Some are retired, some working, some at university and our younger members are still in full time education.”

The players rehearse every Tuesday night in the community centre and are always looking for new members to perform on stage or as back stage crew sewing costumes, making props and help with painting scenery.

“There is something for everyone and we do have fun together, it’s not all hard work,” added Anita.

Sinbad the Sailor is performed at 7pm Wednesday to Friday and 6.30pm on the Saturday.

Tickets are available from Whitfield’s Store in Greatham.

They cost £4 for the Wednesday and Thursday performances and £5 for Friday and Saturday for adults, £4 for ages 12 and under, while it is free for under threes.

Anyone interested in joining Greatham Village Players can contact Anita on (01642) 562109 or email anita.stitt@btinternet.com