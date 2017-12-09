Sainsbury’s staff serve up Alice House Hospice fundraiser

Staff at a Hartlepool supermarket are serving up a charitable Christmas.

Workers at Sainsbury’s Middle Warren store are preparing for the busy festive period while supporting their nominated charity Alice House Hospice, which has been nominated by staff and customers for the second consecutive year.

This Christmas, the store is holding a Tree of Remembrance, where customers can place a bauble and dedication to a lost loved one, while making a donation to the charity.

It is also taking part in the Hospice’s Share a Card appeal and holding an in-store raffle to win a hamper of Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference products.

And members of staff are supporting a special Light up a Life memorial service in the Hospice’s Holistic Wellbeing Centre, donating fresh mince pies for the patients to enjoy.

The special Christmas fundraising drive is in addition to Alice House benefitting from other activities and donations of resources throughout the year, including money raised from the sale of carrier bags.

Hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth said: “Our partnership with Sainsbury’s has been fantastic and the staff and customers there have shown remarkable generosity towards Hospice patients.

“On behalf of everyone here, I would like to say a sincere thank you and wish the team all the very best in their fundraising.”

Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

Individuals who access Hospice services can be living with a variety of illnesses including Cancer, Chronic

Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Motor Neurone Disease, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.

Each patient and their family/carers receive a tailor-made package of services to meet their physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological and cultural needs in an atmosphere of comfort and dignity.

It will cost £3.2 million to continue providing the current range of services this year, yet Alice House Hospice receives only 15% government funding.

The outstanding £2.7 million must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.