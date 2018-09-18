Salon owner hopes to make dad proud after being nominated for prestigious award

A Hartlepool salon owner who opened her business in memory of her late father is hoping to make him proud by winning a regional award.

Leanne Collins, 39, opened Topaz Nails and Beauty, based on Murray Street, just over a year ago, but the salon has already received a flurry of awards in recognition of its services.

Leanne Collins with dad Dave Collins.

And now the salon is in the running for yet another honour, after being nominated by clients in the North East Beauty Industry Awards.

The business has been shortlisted for two categories in the awards - 5* Salon of the Year and Nail Technician of the Year.

The team are now eagerly awaiting an awards evening at the Marriott Hotel in Newcastle on September 23, to find out if they have won.

The night will bring together outstanding professionals in the North East’s beauty industry to celebrate their work.

Owner and acrylic nail technician Leanne, is delighted her team have been recognised once again. The mum-of-six from Hartlepool said: “I lost my dad Dave Collins, two years ago when he was just 58, to cancer.

“He was the one who paid for my nail training and when I didn’t do anything with it, he was the one that told me that I needed to do something.

“So I took a refresher course on nails and opened the salon in August last year, naming it Topaz after my birthstone. “Since then we have won Best New Business and Nail Technician of the Year in the British Hair and Beauty Awards back in June and we also made it to the final of the English Hair and Beauty Awards for Nail Technician.

“So it’s not been bad going for a businesses that has only been open a year and a bit.

“I wish my dad could see me now.”

Leanne is an ambassador of Team Gorgeous which is also nominated for an award in the North East Beauty Industry Awards for Training provider of the Year.

The grandmother-of-two, put her salon’s success down to having a supportive team and family.

The salon is made up of beautician Angela Veart from Angel Touch; make-up artist Kaitlyn Beddow; hairdresser Toni Woolston from Toni Tangles; Amanda Brown from Beautiful Brows and reiki healer Mark Ray.

Leanne added: “I am very proud of all of us in the salon and I am grateful to our clients for nominating us, it means a lot.”