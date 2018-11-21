Sam the sniffer dog discovers hidden cash during Hartlepool drugs raid

Three men have been arrested after a police sniffer dog discovered thousands of pounds of cash during a drugs raid.

Cleveland Police Labrador Sam joined officers after they received a drugs warrant to search a house in Furness Street, off Raby Road, Hartlepool.

Money recovered by Sam.

A spokesman said: "Once deployed in the property, Sam cleverly managed to sniff out thousands of pounds hidden in a chest of drawers."

Up to £5,000 in cash and a small amount of cannabis were recovered during last week's raid.

Three men aged 26, 31 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in connection with the recovered money and drugs and have been released under investigation.

The spokesman added: "Well done to officers and police dog Sam."