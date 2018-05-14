Samaritans volunteer invited to Prince of Wales' 70th birthday

A Durham Samaritans volunteer is set to join His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales at his 70th birthday party.

Margaret Fox-Baldwin from Durham, will be attending the party on Tuesday, May, 22 after being nominated by the Durham branch of Samaritans, where she has volunteered for the last fourteen years.

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales in Durham.

Margaret is representing the eight Northern branches of Samaritans at the palace party (Ashington, Carlisle, Darlington, Durham, Sunderland, Teesside, Tyneside and Whitehaven) which celebrates the work of the charities and organisations that Prince Charles is Patron to.

Margaret, in addition to her role as a listening volunteer, is also member of the team who work with Low Newton and Durham prisons and is responsible for ensuring all new volunteers to the branch are provided with mentoring and support during their first year.

Margaret said: “I feel privileged to be involved in this unique event and am thrilled to be recognised.

"It is so rewarding being a Samaritan volunteer and giving time to those in need to talk through their concerns.

"The Buckingham Palace Garden Party will be a lovely celebration of the work of the Samaritans.”

Rosemary Smith, Director of the Durham Samaritans said: “There are many very worthy volunteers within the region but Margaret’s nomination was especially for her tireless work with our new volunteers, from the moment they arrive as trainees, right through their training to their first year as new volunteers.

“She is a constant and encouraging presence in their lives and no-one could do more for them.

"Margaret ensures that everything that needs to be done is done, in her quiet, self-effacing, direct, humorous and practical way.

"She has supported countless volunteers over the years and we can all vouch for her immense kindness and invaluable help.”

Samaritans volunteers will be presenting Prince Charles with a personalised photo gift which aims to represent the number of calls for help Samaritans has answered since he became Patron.

Over the 19 years as Patron, Samaritans has responded to approximately 96.8 million calls for help.

If you are interested in volunteering with Durham Samaritans, the branch is running an information evening on Monday, June 4.

To find out more please contact them via email - volunteerdurhamsamaritans@gmail.com or by text on 07375 606 629.