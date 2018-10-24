Santa Claus is coming to town for Hartlepool festive favourite

Festive fundraisers are being urged to sign up now for one of the town’s most popular and fun events.

The annual Santa Fun Run in aid of Alice House hospice will see scores of Father Christmases of all ages, shapes and sizes fill Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park.

This year’s event falls on Sunday, December 2, and organisers are appealing for participants to register now.

Last year more than 150 people – including whole families and Hartlepool United mascot H’Angus the monkey – took part in the annual half-mile run raising around £5,000 for patient care.

This year’s event is sponsored by Hartlepool companies O’Connor Roofing and Publicity Seekers.

Janice Forbes, the hospice’s Community Fundraiser said, “I’m really looking forward to the Santa Fun Run; it’s a lovely event and a great way for families and friends to get into the Christmas spirit.

“It’s always a real spectacle to see so many Santas running around the park together and the run is open to anyone who would like to take part.

“We would like to thank our generous event sponsors O’Connor Roofing Services and Publicity Seekers, which means that events costs are covered and all money raised can be used to support Hospice patients and their families.

“Thanks also to Maria and her team at The Place in the Park for having us back each year.”

This year marks the 11th year of the run which the hospice says has become a favourite with families and always creates a fun atmosphere.

It is open to people of all ages and the fun starts at 10am with music and entertainment from Higham Disco, a children’s choir, stalls and a tombola.

The run comprises one lap of the park and starts at 11am from The Place in the Park, who are kindly offering a mince pie to all runners.

Look out also for the hospice’s mascot Alice Mouse who will be taking part and will be wearing her festive outfit.

Registration is £8 for adults who will receive a Santa Suit and £5 for children under 16 who will get a Santa Hat or Rudolf nose and antlers. All under 16s will also receive a medal.

Proceeds go towards the £2.7 million a year the hospice needs to raise through the community and other fundraising initiatives.

It costs £3.2 million to continue providing the current range of services this year.

To register for the Santa Fun Run visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/SFR18 or contact Janice for a form on (01429) 855536.