Santa to join H'Angus at Victoria Park this weekend

Santa is set to join H'Angus the monkey at Victoria Park this Saturday.

Pools fans will have the chance to make a special visit to Santa’s grotto before Hartlepool United's game with Maidenhead United.

Father Christmas and monkey mascot H’Angus will be in the Family Zone in the Victoria Lounge from 1pm.

Young Poolies will be able to visit Santa in his grotto before the game and he will have a special gift for each child.

Parents will be asked to make a donation to Alice House Hospice before visiting the grotto, while there will also be collections throughout the ground for the local hospice on the day.

Santa’s grotto has been donated by Pro-Active Training, while the Morrisons store in Hartlepool have donated some gifts for Santa to hand out.