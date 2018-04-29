Scarlett Moffatt laughs off rumours of romance with Ant McPartlin as 'ludicrous'

TV star Scarlett Moffatt has branded rumours of a fling between her and Ant McPartlin as "ludicrous" in an interview.

The 27-year-old from County Durham said McPartlin, who has recently been back in rehab for alcohol abuse problems, is like her "big brother".

Ant McPartlin has recently been in rehab for alcohol problems, and was fined 86,000 and banned from the roads for 20 months for drink-driving.

Speaking to the Mail's You Magazine, Moffatt said: "This came about from a few tweets from random people with, like, two followers, and then some journalists turned those tweets into a story.

"That's not a story. Ant is like my big brother. It's so ludicrous it didn't even warrant a response. Everyone who knows us knows how silly it is. I can laugh about it."

Geordie star McPartlin, 42, has had a very high-profile battle with alcohol, which came to a head last month when he crashed his Mini in London while over twice the drink-drive limit.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and handed an £86,000 fine, and checked into a private rehab clinic soon after.

When asked how her fellow TV presenter was doing, Moffatt said: "Ant and Dec have been so good to me. They're my mentors. I feel I owe it to them to try not to talk about them. Out of respect.

"They are such genuinely nice people. I wish I could tell everyone how amazing they are, though.

"Stephen Mulhern and I were there to lend a hand to Dec, he did most of the work," she said.

"We were excited we could fulfil the promise to all the people who won the chance to go to Florida for the final show. The Takeaway team is like a big family. Everyone who works on the show loves Ant and Dec - so we pulled together to make it the best we could."

Moffatt made her name on Channel 4's fly-on-the-wall TV-watching show Gogglebox before being crowned Queen of the Jungle - presented by Ant and Dec - in the 2016 series of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!