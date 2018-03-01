School closures on FRIDAY

As the 'beast from the east' continues to batter the region many schools have decided to remain closed until Monday.

A number of schools in the North East were closed yesterday as a result of the severe weather and as the winter blasts look set to continue for the remainder of the week, many schools have confirmed that they will also be shut on Friday, March 2.

The following schools will be closed:

Sunderland

Academy 360

South Hylton Primary Academy

Hetton School

Many others are expected to be closed. We will update with confirmations.

South Tyneside

Ashley Primary School

Bamburgh School

Bede Burn Primary School

Biddick Hall Infant School

Biddick Hall Junior School

Boldon Nursery School

Cleadon Village C of E Primary School

Clervaux Nursery Clervaux Terrace Jarrow

Dunn Street Primary and Nursery School

East Boldon Junior School

Fellgate Primary School

Forest View Primary

Hadrian Primary, Baring Street, South Shields

Harton Primary School

Harton Technology College

Hebburn Lakes Primary School

Hedworthfield Primary School

Hedworth Lane Primary School

Helen Gibson Nursery School

Jarrow Cross School

Jarrow School

Laygate Community School

Marine Primary School

Monkton Infant School

Monkton Junior School

Monkton Nursery School

Mortimer Community College

Mortimer Primary School

Park View School

Ridgeway Primary and Nursery Unit

Seaview Primary School

Simonside Primary School

Stanhope Primary School

St Aloysius' RC Infant School

St Aloysius' RC Junior School

St Joseph's Academy

St Joseph's RC Primary School

St Mary's RC Primary School

St Matthew's Rc VA Primary School

St Peter and Paul's RC Primary Nursery, Olive Street, South Shields

The Beacon Centre, Temple Park Road, South Shields

The Beacon Centre Primary, Marine Park Primary School

The Sue Hedley Nursery School

Valley View Primary School

West Boldon Primary School

Westoe Crown Primary School

Whitburn Village Primary School

Hartlepool

Brougham Primary School

Catcote Academy and Catcote Futures

Clavering Primary School

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College

Eskdale Academy

Fens Primary School

Grange Primary School

Golden Flatts

Greatham Church of England Primary School

Hartlepool College of Further Education

Hartlepool Pupil Referral Unit

High Tunstall College of Science

Holy Trinity C of E Primary School

Lynnfield Primary School

Rift House Primary School

Rossmere Primary School

Springwell School

St Aidan’s CE Memorial Primary School

St Bega's RC Primary School

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School

St Helen's Primary School

St Hild's Church of England School

St John Vianney RC Primary School (0 - 11)

St Joseph's RC Primary School

St. Peter's Elwick Church Of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

St Teresa's RC Primary School

Stranton Primary School

Throston Primary School

Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School

West Park Primay School

West View Primary School

Durham

St Wilfrid’s RCVA Primary School

St Leonard’s Catholic School

Coxhoe PS

Kirk Merrington PS

Lumley Junior School

St Cuthbert’s RCVA PS (Chester-le-street)

Blackhall Primary School

Peases West PS

St Michaels RCVA PS

Hamsterley PS

King Street PS

Oxclose Primary School

Castleside Primary School

All Saints Catholic VA Primary School

Annfield Plain Infant School

Annfield Plain Junior School

Beamish Primary School

Cassop Primary School

Chilton Primary School

Collierley Primary School

Consett Infant School

Consett Academy

Crook PS

Delves Lane PS

Durham Blue Coat CofE (Aided) Junior School

East Stanley School

Elemore Hall

Esh CofE (Aided) PS

Evenwood CofE PS

Fencehouses Woodlead PS

Forest-of-Teesdale PS

Framwellgate School

Greenland Community PS

Lanchester Endowed Parochial Primary School

Langley Moor Nursery School

Langley Park PS

Leadgate PS

Moorside PS

New Brancepeth PS

Newker PS

North Durham Academy

Our Lady & St Joseph’s RCVA Leadgate

Our Lady Star of the Sea RCVA PS

Oxhill Nursery School

Pelton Comm PS

Prince Bishops Comm PS

Rookhope PS

Seaham Trinity Primary School

Seascape PS

South Stanley Infant School

St Andrew’s PS

St Benet’s RCVA PS

St Charles RCVA PS

St Cuthbert’s RCVA PS ( Chester-le-Street)

St Hild’s College CofE PS

St John’s Chapel PS

St Joseph’s RCVA PS (Gilesgate)

St Joseph’s RCVA Primary School (Stanley)

St Josephs RCVA Primary School (Blackhall)

St Mary Magdalen RCVA PS

St Mary’ RCVA Primary School (Southmoor)

St Mary’s RCVA Primary School (Consett)

St Michael’s C of E (Aided) PS

St Pius X RCVA PS

St Thomas More RCVA PS

St Williams RCVA PS

Stanhope Barrington CofE PS

Stanley (Crook) PS

The Grove PS

Villa Real PS

West Pelton PS

Wheatley Hill Community PS

Wingate Junior School