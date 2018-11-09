School pupils in Hartlepool pay their respects to mark 100 years since the First World War Armistice

School pupils and staff were joined by three veterans for a service to commemorate the end of the First World War.

Hartlepool's Eskdale Academy staged an assembly and then planted poppies in the school garden.

Eskdale Academy commemorated 100 years since the First World War Armistice. Picture: Andrew Littlefair.

The event was held as part of their commemorations of 100 years since the signing of the First World War Armistice which brought an end to the Great War.

Headteacher Elizabeth Killeen said: "Our wonderful Year 6s produced a remembrance assembly for their parents.

"They showed great maturity and respect throughout the performance.

"We had three special visitors in school, Brian Tough, Nick Croft, David McCarthy and their lovely dogs who also wore poppies.

"Five children from each class, alongside the Year 6 parents, were invited to plant poppies in our school garden in remembrance of our war heroes.

"We are so proud to be able to show our appreciation to all of the servicemen, women and animals who fought and continue to fight for our freedom and rights.

"A huge thank you to Mr. Tough who attends our assembly every year and talks to the Year 6 children about his time in the armed forces."

