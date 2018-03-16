School rugby team makes history being crowned champions in the Durham Cup

A school rugby team has made history by being crowned champions in the Durham Cup.

High Tunstall College of Science’s Key Stage 4 boys beat Durham Johnston 22-10 in the final to take home the coveted title they had worked for so hard.

Inclement weather had resulted in the game being postponed on two previous occasions, with anticipation building steadily within the ranks since the boys reached this stage.

The format of the final brought together three teams who had topped their respective sections, therefore the standard of rugby was expected to be high and the level of competition fierce.

Tunstall kicked off against Durham Johnston looking to lay down a marker, but a tense opening saw both teams size each other up and score.

Fine defence from both sides kept the scores level until finally Durham Johnston’s resistance was broken three times in quick succession.

Durham Johnston then lost narrowly to St Thomas More, meaning that the winner of the final game would be champions.

Sports Science Faculty Leader Ben Holden said: “A special memory was created for the students, with each player contributing in the previous round and in the final. So many boys held their hands up for special praise.

“Berba was relentless and hit the opposition 10 more times than I can recall. Cameron distributed effectively and intelligently.

“Lindridge stepped inside and outside defenders, tying them in knots.Ridley got through copious amounts of work, often ending up in the 13 channel.

“Emerson, deputising at 13, was immense and looked so comfortable. Briggs and Pattinson looked accomplished all afternoon.

“I could mention a positive for each player, today you were all terrific, individually, collectively and as a team. You did your college proud and you did yourselves proud.”

“Well done history makers.”