School thanks emergency services for treating injured students by backing Best of Hartlepool Awards

A Hartlepool school and sixth form college is giving its support to an award recognising the work of the emergency services which helped two of its former students when they were injured in a horrific bus crash.

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College is backing the Emergency Services Award in this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Back in 2007, several youngsters were injured, two seriously, in a bus crash which happened as pupils were leaving the school on Catcote Road.

The happened when a coach mounted a pavement, left the road and ploughed into a group of school children.

A total of 22 youngsters were injured and two pupils - Ben Conroy and Michael Harrison - had to be airlifted to hospital.

The pair spent several weeks at James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbough, and went on to make full recoveries and complete their studies at the school.

It was thanks to the immediate response by the emergency services that the pair were able to recover and now the school is looking to extend their thanks for their actions by backing the Emergency Services Award.

Stephen Hammond, headteacher of EMS, said: “English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College are proud to be a sponsor for this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

“We had many of our students nominated at last year’s awards with three of them winning.

“Lauren Heckles (Student of the Year), Faye Moran-Hutchinson (Carer of the Year), Leah Wintersgill (Highly Commended)

“From the categories, we decided to sponsor the Emergency Services Award.

“Our emergency services are vital to the community of Hartlepool and every day they are called upon to risk their own lives to ensure we are safe and well.

“Every nominee in this category should win, so it will be a tough choice for the judges.

“The emergency services were on hand during the horrific bus crash in 2007 when two of our students were seriously injured. “Without them the two students wouldn’t have gone to make full recoveries and complete their studies with us and go onto flourish.”

The judges have now drawn up their shortlist of nominees which will be announced in the Mail in the coming days.

The awards finale will be held on Thursday, November 22, at the Hardwick Hall Hotel.