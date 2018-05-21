School where Manchester Arena victim worked to close for day in anniversary tribute

The school where a Hartlepool victim of the Manchester Arena tragedy worked is to close for the day on the first anniversary of the bomb blast.

Jane Tweddle, 51, who was originally from the town, was one of 23 people to die after the terrorist atrocity following an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 last year.

The memorial bench to Jane Tweddle at Seaton Carew.

The mum of three had moved to Blackpool and was a receptionist at its South Shore Academy.

The school, which described her as "a hugely valued member of staff" following the attack, will close on Tuesday as a mark of respect.

Headteacher Neil Reynolds said in a letter to parents: “Some members of staff will be attending memorial services in Manchester, and there is also a small service which has been arranged by Blackpool Council, which will be held at 2.30pm outside Bickerstaffe House.

“All are welcome to join this service. I do realise that a school closure causes inconvenience to parents and carers.

"However, I am sure you will want to join us in marking this sad occasion, which saw the loss of a very dear colleague and friend, Jane Tweddle.”

Jane, who was mum to Harriet, 25, Lily, 23, and Isabelle, 20, was a former pupil at Hartlepool's Dyke House School.

She had gone to the concert with her friend to pick up her friend’s daughter and died after bomber Salman Abedi, 22, who was from Manchester, detonated a back pack containing bolts, screws and explosives.



After the tragedy, parents Alan and Margaret Tweddle, who still live in Hartlepool, said their daughter "touched so many hearts in so many ways".

A memorial bench pays tribute to Jane at Seaton Carew.