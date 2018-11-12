Schoolboy scooter rider given six points in court after speeding

A schoolboy scooter rider was taken to court after he was caught riding at "high speeds".

The unnamed 15-year-old Cleveland boy has received six penalty points which will be added to his driving licence when he is old enough to obtain one.

His case has prompted a warning from Cleveland Police about the dangers of riding scooters irresponsibly and how other young riders could also end up before magistrates.

Some scooters can reach up to 40mph and are not permitted to be used on roads, cycle paths or pedestrian pavements.

Instead they must be used on authorised or private land.

PC Mike Doherty, from Coulby Newham neighbourhood policing team, said: “These scooters are not toys, and not only can they be extremely dangerous but they are also not legal to ride on pavements and roads and I think many parents aren’t aware of this.

“Under the Road Traffic Act we can report the individual rider for not having insurance, a licence, a number plate, helmet and MOT for the scooter.

“This person will then be reported for summons and will be given a minimum of six points on their licence or future licence and a possible fine.”