Schools set to remain closed as severe weather continues to hit North East

A number of schools in the North East have announced that they will remain closed tomorrow as the severe weather continues.
Many schools in the region were closed today as a result of the 'beast from the east' and as the winter blasts look set to continue for the remainder of the week, schools have already confirmed that they will remain shut.
Hetton School was one such school which will be remaining closed for the safety of its staff and students.
A statement from the school read: "It is with regret that we have decided that, due to the dangerous road conditions, expected further snowfall and not being able to safely clear paths for students, we have to not open today.
"This is the first closure due to snow in many years at Hetton and it shows how extreme this spell of weather is. Stay safe."
Schools which have announced they will be closed on Thursday, March 1, include the following:
Sunderland
Hetton School. It has also postponed its annual awards evening at Rainton Meadows Arena.
Academy 360
South Hylton Primary Academy
Hartlepool
Barnard Grove Primary School
Brougham Primary School
Catcote Academy and Catcote Futures
Eskdale Academy
Fens Primary School
Golden Flatts Primary School
Grange Primary School
Greatham Church of England Primary School
Hart Primary School
High Tunstall College of Science
Holy Trinity C of E Primary School
Jesmond Gardens Primary School
Kingsley Primary School
Lynnfield Primary School
Rift House Primary School
Rossmere Primary School
Springwell School
St Aidan’s CE Memorial Primary School
St Bega's RC Primary School
St Cuthbert's RC Primary School
St Helen's Primary School
St Hild's Church of England School
St. Peter's Elwick Church Of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
St John Vianney RC Primary School (0 - 11)
St Joseph's RC Primary School
Stranton Primary School
Throston Primary School
Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School
West Park Primary School
West View Primary School
South Tyneside
Holy Trinity C of E Academy Primary School
St Wilfrids RC College
Boldon School
Harton Technology College
Westoe Crown Primary School
Biddick Hall Junior School
Fellgate Primary School
Ashley Primary School
Boldon Nursery School
Whitburn Village Primary School
Marine Primary School
Simonside Primary School
St Bedes RC Primary School
St Marys RC Primary School,
St Josephs RC Primary School
St Aloysius RC Junior School
St Aloysius RC Infant School
Hadrian Primary
Hedworthfield Primary School
Harton Primary School
Mortimer Primary School
Valley View Primary School
Hebburn Lakes Primary School
The Beacon Centre Primary and Marine Park Primary School
The Beacon Centre
Bamburgh School
Park View School
St Bedes RC Primary School
St Matthews Rc VA Primary School
East Boldon Junior School
East Boldon Infants
The Sue Hedley Nursery School
Cleadon Village C of E Primary School
Clervaux Nursery
Stanhope Primary School
Bede Burn Primary School
Ridgeway Primary and Nursery Unit
Helen Gibson Nursery School
West Boldon Primary School
Monkton Junior School
Monkton Nursery School
Monkton Infant School
Dunn Street Primary and Nursery School
Biddick Hall Infant School
Forest View Primary
Durham
Wingate Junior School
Durham Sixth Form Centre
Horden Nursery School
Hutton Henry CE (Controlled) Primary Schoo
South Hetton Primary School
Easington CofE Primary School
Seaview Primary
Dene House Primary School
Cestria Primary School
Durham Community Business College
Belmont CE (VC) Primary School
Elemore Hall School
Rosemary Lane Nursery School
St Bede's Catholic Comprehensive & Byron Sixth Form College
Hunwick Primary School
Oxclose Primary School
Fencehouses Woodlea Primary School
St Godric's RCVA Primary School Thornley
Sedgefield Community College
Our Lady of Lourdes RCVA Primary School
St Cuthbert's RCVA Primary School (Seaham)
Deaf Hill Primary and Nursery School
Durham Blue Coat CofE (Aided) Junior School
Seaham Harbour Nursery
St Andrews Primary School
St Mary's RCVA Primary School Wingate
Bournmoor Primary School
Framwellgate School Durham (4190)
Cotsford Infant School
Laurel Avenue Primary School
Hardwick Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Murton)
Belmont Cheveley Park Primary School
Acre Rigg Infant School
Our Lady Star of the Sea RCVA Primary School
Wingate Infants' School
Cassop Primary School
Durham St Margaret's CofE Primary School
St Joseph's RCVA Primary School (Gilesgate)
Lumley Junior Schools
West Rainton Primary School
Durham Trinity School and Sports College
Pittington Primary School
Hesleden Primary School
Cotsford Junior School
King Street Primary School
Yohden Primary School
Ludworth Primary School
St Michael's RCVA Primary School
Annfield Plain Junior School
Wheatley Hill Community Primary School
Beechdale Nursery School
Chester-Le-Street CE Primary School
St Mary's RCVA Primary School (Southmoor)
Blackhall Primary School
St Joseph's RCVA Primary School (Blackhall)
Finchale Primary School
Benfieldside Primary School
Ropery Walk Primary School
St Mary Magdelen RCVA Primary School
Thornley Primary School
Seascape Primary School
Shotton Hall Primary School
St William's RCVA Primary School
Framwellgate Moor Primary School
Burnside Primary School