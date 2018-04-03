Scores of people caught flouting the seatbelt law

Dozens of motorists are risking their lives by not wearing seatbelts, say police.

During a week-long campaign more than 120 car-users across Cleveland and Durham were caught not wearing their seatbelts.

Roads policing officers from across Cleveland and Durham carried out enforcement action throughout March 12-18 as part of a national campaign to target those breaking the law by not wearing seatbelts and to educate them on the dangers of not doing so.

Of the 128 motorists found not wearing their seatbelt, 109 of those were men, 17 were women and two were children. The main offenders were drivers compared to passengers and people aged over 25.

Inspector Ed Turner, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “It is inconceivable that drivers would risk their own lives, let alone the lives of their passengers, especially children, travelling with them.

"Clearly the results of the campaign demonstrate the continued need for our officers to be out there on the roads, keeping people as safe as possible.

“Wearing a seatbelt is something that takes just seconds to do and whilst the majority of people do listen to our warnings, there is a hard core of individuals that continue to ignore them and those people will now feel the force of the law.

“As roads policing officers we see the devastating aftermath that the death of a loved one has on families, and this is all the more tragic if the death could have been easily prevented by something as simple as putting on a seatbelt.”

Legislation states that drivers are responsible for ensuring that suitable safety restraints are worn by all passengers under 14 years old. Failure to wear a seatbelt carries a fine of up to £500.