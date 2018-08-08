Scores of youngsters enjoy Hartlepool Carnival sandcastle competition

Youngsters enjoyed the carnival atmosphere in Hartlepool during an annual sandcastle competition.

Scores of children took part in the event, which is run every year as part of the Hartlepool Carnival.

Hartlepool Carnival Sandcastle competition at Fish Sands. Noah William, 6

Organisers say the event, held at Fish Sands, on the Headland, was a huge success and the creations were of a high standard.

Kevin Jones, of Hartlepool Carnival Committee, said: “We had a good turnout again with about 70 children on the beach. There was about 20 different entries and a lot of the children worked together.

“The designs were brilliant. A lot of mams helped, but the designs from the kids were very good.

“The imagination gets better each year.”

Hartlepool Carnival Sandcastle competition at Fish Sands. Oliver Hall, 4.

The event was sponsored by Julie Bone Catering and judged by two lifeguards.

A spooky ghost house clinched the £15 first prize in the aged 4-8 category.

Second was a design of a lifeboat, which wins £10, while third was the creation of a Dalek which won £5.

In the age 9-13 category first place went to a creation ofAriel from Disney’s Little Mermaid, second was a version of two towers, and a mermaid by the Little Nippers children’s group won third place.

Today’s excitement as part of the carnival sees the Children’s Talent Contest at Headland Social Club, Throston Street, starting at 1pm.

Carnival royalty will be crowned tomorrow in the Prince and Princess competition at the Victoria Arms, Northgate, from 1pm.

It is open to youngsters aged between 11 and 16 and is free to take part.

First place will win £30, second £20 and £10 for third.

Earlier this week hordes of treasure hunters headed to a Hartlepool beach in a fun carnival event.

About 100 youngsters took part in a Family Treasure Dig at the Fish Sands, on the Headland, as part of Hartlepool Carnival.

They dug deep in the sand to find items hidden by carnival organisers, which they exchanged for cash prizes ranging from £1 to £5.

Families have also flocked to Murphy’s funfair on the Headland where thrills and spills are in store on more than 100 rides and attractions.

It is a key part of Hartlepool Carnival with the Murphy’s family coming to town for 94 years.

Saturday will see the highlight of the carnival when the parade is held though the Headland at 4pm.

l Turn to Page 10 for discount vouchers for the funfair rides.