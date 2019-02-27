Scott Bros cleans up with investment

Scott Bros has invested £600,000 in its Billingham recycling plant to increase the amount of waste it recycles by up to 40 percent.

The newly-installed recycling line at its Teesside site – capable of processing 50 tonnes per hour – means a greater proportion of waste once destined for landfill can now be repurposed.

Peter Scott pictured with the new recycling line

Its introduction has streamlined the process by efficiently segregating larger items for recycling such as metals, cardboard, plastics and wood, which are then sent to a picking line.

Another major advance at the Haverton Hill plant is the addition of magnet technology which can retrieve and sort smaller metal items, such as nails, screws and hinges.

It is estimated this measure alone will prevent one tonne a day of metal, previously too difficult to segregate by hand, from ending up in landfill.

The plant’s line is being retained and will be dedicated to processing smaller grade material. It and other machinery are to be upgraded, bringing the company’s total investment in the plant to £1million.

This new recycling line has not only transformed the volume we are able to process but allows us to recycle a higher percentage of waste that previously would have gone to landfill. Peter Scott

The new line has increased the efficiency and safety of the process, meaning staff spend less time on the floor of the plant segregating waste by hand.

Peter Scott of Scott Bros. said: “This new recycling line has not only transformed the volume we are able to process but allows us to recycle a higher percentage of waste that previously would have gone to landfill.

“This investment is about reducing our carbon footprint and creating a greener future, as well as reinforcing our Scott Bros as a leader in waste recycling.”