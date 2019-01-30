Scott Bros comes clean with help from Teesside University

Billingham Recycling experts Scott Bros has invested £1million in a new environmentally-sustainable ‘urban quarry’.

The company’s wash plant takes waste material and converts it into high quality sand and aggregate for use in the building and construction industry.

Scott Bros has made a significant investment because we believe this sustainable alternative will form a major part of our future business. We have already received a great deal of interest since the wash plant was commissioned. Peter Scott

The recycled products are not only cost-effective for customers but reduce the amount of environmental damage involved in the quarrying and production of primary materials.

Currently some 20 percent of the plant’s output – a clay-based substance produced during the filtration process – cannot be recycled.

Scott Bros is working with academics at Teesside University’s School of Science, Engineering and Design, to find a practical use for the residue. One possible use being explored is that the material could be used in brick manufacturing.

The materials processed by the wash plant is largely made up of construction and excavation waste.

Peter Scott, Transport Manager at Scott Bros, said: “We have created what is in reality an urban quarry which is producing in-demand products for the construction industry by recycling waste soil excavations.

“It’s also particularly pleasing to have been supported in this project by another North East family firm, Parnaby Cyclones, as well as benefiting from the considerable academic expertise made available by Teesside University.”