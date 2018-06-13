Scouting out new businesses to sign up to Hartlepool enterprise zone

More businesses are being sought for a prime business park set to drive forward Hartlepool’s manufacturing and renewable energy companies.

The Government is marketing areas of Queens Meadow Business Park for sale through a commercial agent, setting out how it offers plots for development on the “prime industrial estate.”

Any firms that take up residency on the plots of business park, off the A689 Stockton Road, could benefit from business rates relief of £55,000 a year for over five years as an incentive to entice them into to establishing a base on the site.

Uses for the park, which is already home to the HQ of Cleveland Fire Brigade, Hartlepool Innovation Centre, a series of manufacturers and also has a 21 start-up business workshop units in its Enterprise Court.

Potential uses for the land, with sections of up to five acres available, are listed as offices, research and development or products and processes, industrial use and open air storage.

The estate is part of the Tees Valley Enterprise Zone and was among the first of its kind to be approved by the Government in August 2011, with Hartlepool Port Estate and Oakesway Industrial Estate listed alongside eight others.

The details for potential developers champion its location close to the town centre and the A19 and say the park is focused on “businesses involved in the advanced manufacturing and engineering, chemical and renewable energy sectors.”

It adds: “Queens Meadow Business Park provides an accessible and attractive location for a range of business users and is already home to a number of established industrial occupiers.”

The whole site spans 150 acres and is already noted in the Hartlepool Local Plan for businesses.

Cushman and Wakefield, which is marketing the land, has said the remaining lands fully serviced and cleared of debris.