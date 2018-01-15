Sea rescue as six people brought to safety by Hartlepool RNLI

Six people were rescued by volunteer lifeboat crew members after their fishing boat ran aground near Hartlepool.

A lifeboat from Hartlepool RNLI was sent to the scene, at the entrance to the Hartlepool channel, at about 7pm yesterday.

The 19-metre fishing boat was eventually taken under tow at 9.50pm.

A spokesman for Hartlepool RNLI said: "Hartlepool volunteer lifeboat crew were paged at 6.55pm on Sunday to assist a 19 metre fishing boat with six people on board that had ran aground at the entrance to the Hartlepool channel.

"The all-weather lifeboat launched at 7.10pm and was alongside the casualty vessel a few minutes later where the decision was made to tow the vessel when the tide had risen sufficiently.

"The fishing boat was eventually taken under tow at 9.50pm and towed the short distance to Hartlepool Fish Quay, arriving there at 10.20pm.

"The all-weather lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 10.40pm and was made ready for service at 10.50pm."