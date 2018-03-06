Seal in rehab as it recovers from road collision

Resting in the safety of a vets, this is the seal which was rescued from the road after it was clipped by a car.

The mammal was left injured after it was struck on Tees Road, near Seal Sands and the Huntsman works.

The seal was left injured after it was clipped by a vehicle driving along Tees Road.

It was saved by helpers after initial concerns it would have to be shot, but is now making a good recovery.

It was given initial treatment and has been fed, with the seal now in rehabilitation before it is released.

The location where it was found was around half-a-mile away from from a spot down a steep bank and across fields where the animals haul themselves out of the water for a rest.

Craig Boumphery, a member of Seal Sands Beach Cleans, answered a call for help at 7.30am.

The seal has been treated and cared for by Vets4Pets in Hartlepool when it was first recovered.

He arrived at the scene to find traffic backed up and a police car closing off access to vehicles.

Craig, 35, who works as a courier and lives in Billingham, said: "Thankfully, the officer blocked the lane and confined the seal using cones and signs.

"He explained the seal had been clipped by a car just as he arrived and that control room had no response from RSPCA and the only option that was being considered was calling the firearms team.

"Luckily I arrived.

Craig Boumphery helped rescue the seal from Tees Road.

"Seal had grazes, minor facial injuries and lost a K9 tooth.

"So that I could jump the seal safely the officer stopped all traffic.

"The seal is now safely at the vets, pain relief given and tube fed.

"Hopefully he’ll make a full recovery.

The mammal is resting up so it can recover ahead of its release.

"I’d like to thank Cleveland Police for the assistance given by the officer and also Vets4Pets in Hartlepool for given the initial check up before I transferred it."

The beach clean team is planning to remove waste as part of a national day of action led by the Sea Shepherd UK organisation.

During the last few years, 5 tonnes of waste has been removed from the North Gare through efforts by the Sea Shepherd and British Divers' Marine Rescue volunteers during their regular litter pick sessions.

Saturday's event will run from noon until around 2.30pm and anyone who would like to find out more can visit Seal Sands Beach Cleans Facebook page.

Equipment will be provided.