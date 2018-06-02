Search for bike after theft from town centre

A police team hope to reunite a bike with its owner after it was stolen from Hartlepool town centre.

The town's neighbourhood policing team is appealing for information after the dark grey men's Trek 6300 21.5 bike.

A spokesman for the team said: "Let's re-unite the bike with the rightful owner."

The team has also appealed for help to trace another bike stolen from the town centre yesterday.

Anyone with information about the theft of the men's bike can call Cleveland Police on 101 and quote incident number CVP18-098535.