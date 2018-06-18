Search for Hartlepool Curry House of 2018 - which is your favourite?

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2018.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing we love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which Hartlepool Indian restaurant gets your vote.



We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2018.



So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?



To vote from the list, simply pick up a copy of the paper, fill in the Curry House of 2018 coupon, and return it to us. Voting closes on Friday July 6 2018.



Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.



Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Here is the list of contenders to choose from:

HML001 Indian Cottage, 41 York Rd, Hartlepool.

HML002 Dilshad Tandoori, 49-50, Church St, Hartlepool.

HML003 Masala Lounge, 87-89 York Road, Hartlepool.

HML004 Spices, 16-18, Navigation Point, Middleton Rd, Hartlepool.

HML005 Popadom’s, Britannia House, Slake Terrace, Hartlepool.

HML006 Seaton Tandoori, 31 The Front, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

HML007 Kings Bar, Navigation Point, Hartlepool Marina, Hartlepool.

HML008 Mumbai Majestic Indian Dining, Best Western Grand Hotel, Swainson St, Hartlepool.

HML009 Peterlee Tandoori, 134 Yoden Road, Peterlee.

HML010 Sheesh Mahal, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

HML011 Golden Gate, 74 Church Street, Hartlepool.