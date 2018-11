Police are hoping to trace this man as they investigate an incident at a town centre supermarket.

Officers from Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for help as they carry out inquiries.

Another of the images released by Peterlee Police as part of their inquiry into Friday night's incident in Asda.

It follows an incident at the town's Asda store on Friday at 6.20pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pc Riddell at Durham Constabulary via 101 quoting Incident reference number DHM-02112018-0392.