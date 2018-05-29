Search for van after Bank Holiday Monday car crash near A19 sliproad

A van could be key in an investigation into how two cars crashed near to an A19 sliproad.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information in the wake of the collision, which happened yesterday morning at 9.30am on the southbound carriageway of the A19.

A white Vauxhall Insignia collided with a red Vauxhall Insignia, just after the Dalton Piercy slip road.

Officers believe a small white vehicle, possibly a van, was in the area at the time, originally travelling northbound but then changing direction through the central opening, to continue southbound.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage or knowledge of the white van is asked to contact Pc Lee Benson of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit via the 101 number, with callers asked to quote event 95045.