Search launched after 16-year-old fails to return home

A schoolgirl who said she was going to meet friends in town has sparked a missing person appeal.

Lilith Banks was last seen at around 2.30pm on Saturday at an address in Hartlepool.

She said she was going to meet friends in town but did not return.



Officers from Cleveland Police believe that Lilith could be in the Middlesbrough or Hartlepool area and are concerned as it is out of character for her to go missing.

She is described as being 5ft 6in tall and has long, dark hair, is of very slim build and was wearing navy blue Ugg-type boots, blue jeans and a dark coloured padded jacket.

She has tongue and ear piercings and a cream coloured large handbag.

Anyone who may have seen Lilith or anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.