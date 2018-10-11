Search launched for kayakers spotted in difficulty out at sea

A search operation was launched after concerns a group of kayakers were in trouble while out at sea.

Hartlepool RNLI's volunteers were paged following 999 calls from members of the public reporting to Humber Coastguard that three kayakers appeared to be in difficulty off the Newburn Bridge area of Seaton Carew.

The call out happened at at 5.55pm yesterday.

A spokesman for the team said: "The inshore lifeboat launched at 6.09pm and commenced a search along the sea front but in the meantime it was discovered that the kayakers had managed to safely reach the yacht club slipway near Hartlepool Marina.

"The lifeboat was stood down at 6.20pm and returned to the lifeboat station where it was refuelled and made ready for service by 6.50pm."