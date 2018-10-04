Search operation set to be relaunched to find two goats running around Hartlepool

A search operation has been relaunched to find two goats that have been running around Hartlepool for three days.

The pair have been giving rescuers the runaround after they were spotted on Tuesday on the Headland, on the beach and in the Spion Kop cemetery.

A search operation is continuing to find the goats.

Officers from the RSPCA and Hartlepool’s Trading Standards team, who have responsibility for animal welfare, spent several hours trying to catch them, but have so far been unsuccessful.

They were last seen heading up the beach towards Crimdon.

It is not known where they have come from, but people are being urged not to approach them.

For the goats’ welfare, a decision was made for the RSPCA to continue their search today.

RSPCA chief inspector Mark Gent said: “We’ve been aware of these goats since Tuesday when we first attempted to rescue them from the cliffs.

“We went back to the area on yesterday morning to try again and they had moved further down the coastline.

"Officers spent two hours with the council and some members of the public attempting to confine them but were unsuccessful.

“This is going to be a difficult rescue as the area where the goats are is a large, open expanse of land on a cliff side.

“The goats seem to be healthy older animals, and are not allowing us to get close to them before they make a run for it.”

Mr Gent added: “These are large goats with horns and could potentially cause injury if not handled properly, and we would urge the public to stay away from them.”

Anyone who sees the goats is advised to keep their distance and to contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234999 providing as much information as possible of their whereabouts.