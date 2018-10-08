Search to find 25-year-old man last seen in Hartlepool

An appeal has been launched to trace a man after concerns were raised for his welfare.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information to find missing 25-year-old James Wright, who was last seen in Hartlepool at around 3.30pm today.

A force spokesman said: "James, who also goes by the surname Longstaff, was last seen wearing a grey and blue cotton tracksuit.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen James or knows of his whereabouts."

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting 185583.